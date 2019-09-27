Joe Gomez Admits Liverpool Situation Has Taken Him Out of England Reckoning

By 90Min
September 27, 2019

Joe Gomez has admitted that he does not foresee himself breaking back into the England team until he can regain his place in the Liverpool starting lineup.

Gomez had made 71 appearances for the Reds since joining from Charlton Athletic in June 2015, but since recovering from a fractured leg suffered in December he has found his first team chances limited by the fine form of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

This has led to him also falling down the pecking order of the national side, though Gomez has explained that he understands why Gareth Southgate has preferred to start with Michael Keane and Harry Maguire in recent games.

"I cannot blame him [Southgate]. He speaks to me and is a great manager but if you meet up with England you are expected to be playing so I have to keep working hard," the defender said, as reported in the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old did feature for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons on Wednesday night, but this was his first start since the European Super Cup final last month. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Gomez addressed this recent absence from the Liverpool team in the same interview. 

“I have not been playing and every footballer wants to be playing. At the same time I understand that we are European champions and the lads are doing very well at the minute so all I can do is keep my head down, keep working hard in training, and wait for my chance.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"You cannot sit there and be down. You have to stay positive and do yourself justice when the time comes."

Liverpool currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be looking to continue their flying start against Sheffield United on Saturday. 

