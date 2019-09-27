Liverpool: The XI That Should Start Against Sheffield United

With the first-team rested during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup win over MK Dons, Liverpool should be fresh and prepared to take on the challenge of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick off.

After winning their six opening games, the Reds are five points clear of title rivals Manchester City and will be keen to maintain the momentum as they chase a first ever Premier League title.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have started the season promisingly by picking up eight points from their opening six games. Two wins, two draws and two defeats have left the Blades in tenth place, but this weekend should be an entirely different proposition.

Here, 90min looks at the team Liverpool should play to earn all three weeks...

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Adrian (GK) - With Alisson yet to recover from his calf injury sustained on the opening day, former West Ham keeper Adrian will remains between the sticks - where he has performed dutifully since his gaffe at Southampton.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The 20-year-old is fast becoming one of the best attacking full-backs in world football, and demonstrated his set-piece prowess last weekend with a fabulous free-kick against Chelsea. A guaranteed starter you'd feel.





Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has developed a fearsome partnership with Virgil van Dijk, complementing the Dutchman with his composure in possession and intimidating frame. Deservedly ahead of Joe Gomez at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Quite simply the best defender in the world right now.

Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman has continued where he left off last season, tirelessly working up and down Liverpool's left flank. Typically excellent delivery set up Roberto Firmino's winner against Chelsea last time out.

Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian has established himself as one of the world's best holding midfielders, with impeccable positioning and reading of the game combined with excellent distribution.





Jordan Henderson (CM) - The club captain is a tireless worker in the heart of midfield, and will look to impose himself physically with some robust challenges. Is allowed more freedom to push forward by Fabinho, and will look to help bring Alexander-Arnold into play on the right-hand side.





Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - The former Newcastle midfielder has cemented himself a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI after demonstrating superb consistency. Rarely loses possession, reads the game well and has a terrific engine.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - With seven goal contributions in six games, we can forgive the Egyptian for being a little greedy, right? A bona fide world class player.







Roberto Firmino (CF) - The 27-year-old has emerged from the shadows of Salah and Sadio Mane to become a major goal threat for the Reds this season. With six goal contributions in five starts, Firmino is playing with more confidence and a hunger to score.





Sadio Mane (LW) - A minor doubt for the weekend after being withdrawn against Chelsea, Mane's match fitness has seemingly been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp - a huge boost as the Reds look to avoid a potential upset against Wilder's side.