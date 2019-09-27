Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Is 'Suffering' at Tottenham as (Tenuous) Man Utd Links Re-Emerge

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is 'struggling' after his side's questionable start to the season, saying the lack of trophy-winning success in North London is beginning to get him down.

The Argentine boss was nominated for FIFA's Best Coach of the Year award after a 2018/19 campaign that saw them finish a creditable fourth in the Premier League and go all the way to the Champions League final before losing out to Liverpool.

They have suffered from something of a hangover since, however, and an iffy start to the league season - with just two wins from six Premier League games - was underlined, highlighted and put in bold by Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Colchester United.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Having been more or less expected to take over at Manchester United before their appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Spurs' dip in fortunes has also led to the re-emergence of speculation linking him with that post - but more on that one after we get the facts out of the way.

Despite Spurs' weak start to the season, Pochettino remains a highly-coveted coach - although the fact he is now into his sixth season without a trophy is a concern to both potential suitors and himself.

"Of course I am suffering," Pochettino said, via the Mail. "Football for me is all about the glory. There is nothing more important. There is nothing like the feeling when you win.

CHRIS RADBURN/GettyImages

"This is my sixth season here and I am in an unbelievable environment. The training ground is amazing and we have the best stadium in the world.

"But football is about glory. It is about winning."

Another side struggling with that whole 'winning' thing is, of course, United, who jumped the gun and handed Solskjaer a three-year deal less than three months into an interim spell after sacking Jose Mourinho in December.

And after an equally poor start to the season was compounded by Sunday's defeat to West Ham and their midweek close call with Rochdale, The Sun are again linking United with a move for Pochettino.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

A chaotic piece published on Thursday evening, plucks a £32m compensation figure out of the air, suggesting that's what Daniel Levy has quoted Ed Woodward for the services of his long-serving manager, who recently put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Of course, it is rife with wild hypotheticals and a distinct lack of facts that give the air of a hastily-written opinion piece rather than actual news (which the headline promises) - so we would advise not reading too deeply into this one, yet.