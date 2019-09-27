Milan vs Fiorentina: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

After experiencing somewhat underwhelming starts, both Milan and Fiorentina will be aiming to get their Serie A campaigns back on track when they face off at San Siro on Sunday.

The Rossoneri come into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats and pressure is building on their manager, Marco Giampaolo, to turn their fortunes around.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Fiorentina have experienced a similarly rocky start, though they did at least end a 220 day wait for a Serie A win last time out, with a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria .

Here's 90min preview of Sunday's game, which could a turning point in both side's season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 29 September What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Piero Giacomelli

Team News

Both teams have relatively few injuries to contend with. Saying that, Milan will be without third choice goalkeeper Pepe Reina, after the Spaniard was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct against Torino - despite not even being on the pitch.

The Rossoneri will also be without long term injury absentee Mattia Caldara, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the summer, and Lucas Paqueta who misses out with a thigh strain.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Fiorentina have just two injury concerns. 22-year-old pair of Pedro and Jacob Rasmussen have not played for the club since they both arrived in the summer and this is unlikely to change against Milan, as they continue to recover from their respective knocks.

Potential Lineups

Milan G. Donnarumma, Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Calhanoglu, Biglia, Kessie; Suso, Rebic; Piatek. Fiorentina Dragowski; Caceres, Pezzella, Milenkovic; Dalbert; Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar Lirola; Ribery, Chiesa.

Head to Head Record

Two stalwarts of Italian football, it is no surprise that Milan and Fiorentina have met many times in the past.

Overall, the two sides have met on 162 occasions and the Rossoneri have, by far, the better record. Milan have won 72 of the encounters to Fiorentina's 46, whilst 44 have ended in draws.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The fixture has produced some memorable games in recent seasons, most notably a 5-1 win for for the Rossoneri on the final day of the 2017/2018 season. Viola took the lead through Federico Chiesa, before Milan hit back with five without reply to seal a memorable victory.

Recent Form

Defeat against Torino on Thursday night represented Milan's third loss of the season and pressure is already starting to mount on Marco Giampaolo, despite only being appointed at the club in June.

Prior to their most recent loss, the Rossoneri also tasted defeat against basement boys Udinese and most humiliating of all, against their city rivals Inter. Wins over Brescia and Verona have helped to restore some pride and Giampaolo's side currently sit 13th in the Serie A table on six points.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Situated one point and two places below them are Fiorentina, who have began the era of Rocco B. Commisso's ownership in mixed fashion.





Two defeats from their opening two games had fans fearing the worst, though Viola have shown the sprouts of a recovery over their past three fixtures, picking up draws with Juventus and Atalanta before besting Sampdoria on Wednesday evening.





Here's how the two club's fared in their last five games:

Milan Fiorentina Torino 2-1 Milan (26/9) Fiorentina 2-1 Sampdoria (25/9) Milan 0-2 Inter (21/9) Atalanta 2-2 Fiorentina (22/9) Verona 0-1 Milan (15/9) Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus (14/9) Milan 1-0 Brescia (31/8) Fiorentina 1-0 Perugia (6/9) Udinese 1-0 Milan (25/8) Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina (1/9)

Prediction

Milan have looked very flat in the last few games and with Fiorentina starting to play with more cohesion, they will look to exploit any jadedness in the Rossoneri ranks.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Marco Giampaolo will be desperate for a win that could relieve some of the pressure he is experiencing and with his side playing at home, they should have enough to see off this exciting Viola side. Don't expect it to be comfortable though.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Fiorentina