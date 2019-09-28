Bayern Munich President Hints at Plans to Renew Interest in Leroy Sane

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the club will likely reignite their interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane once he has recovered from his serious knee injury.

The Bundesliga giants publicly chased Sane during the summer, but their interest quickly died down after Sane suffered a serious ACL injury just minutes into the Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to the Planet Futbol podcast, Hoeness confirmed that Bayern will monitor his recovery ahead of a renewed bid, although that will be left to whoever replaces him after Hoeness steps down from his role as president in November.

He said: "We were very much interested. We had discussions with him, but his big accident, awful injury - we could not go on with that. Therefore, we have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on.


"I think the new leaders will have to sit down in January or February [and decide] what's going on with that."

One of the major stumbling blocks during the summer was the cost of any potential deal for Sane. City were not willing to lose him, and Hoeness confessed that the move was unlikely as a result of City's 'insane' demands - thought to be well over €80m.

However, that asking price may well have dropped after his injury. When he returns, which is expected to be around February, he will soon be approaching the final year of his current City contract, meaning he may well be available for a discount.

City are thought to be keen on tying Sane down to a new contract, although actually managing to do so is a different question entirely.

In his absence, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have impressed on the wings, whilst Kevin De Bruyne's return to form in midfield has ensured City have coped well without Sane.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message