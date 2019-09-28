Jurgen Klopp's Post Match Quotes: Who Deserved to Win, What Others Will Say & Frustration

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims his side were the 'only team that deserved to win' as a goalkeeping howler from Dean Henderson helped the Reds beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Struggling to find a way past a fierce, well-drilled Blades backline, the Reds eventually got the decisive goal courtesy of Henderson's error on 70 minutes. Georginio Wijnaldum sent a weak volley bobbling into the 22-year-old's grasp, only for the goalkeeper to spill the ball across his own line.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Klopp had plenty to say to BT Sport after the 1-0 victory - which extends Liverpool's winning run in the Premier League to 16 - with the German discussing United's superb display, why his men were worthy of the three points and the irrelevance of outside opinions.

Klopp on What Others Will Say

Asked whether the Reds had a fortunate escape at Bramall Lane, Klopp said: "You can see it like this, of course, but I am not too interested in what other people say about the game.





"For us, it was just important to win it. The goalie played an incredible game. When you win a lot of games, they're not all going to be beauties."

Klopp on Who Deserved the Victory

"There was one team who deserved the win - it was us. First half, we had two incredibly big chances which we usually use. Second half, Mo [Salah] had a chance one-on-one with the goalkeeper.





"We had unbelievably big chances - not every five minutes, but we had them. We scored from a situation that was unlucky for Sheffield United. You have to work really hard for these results and the boys did that. "

Klopp on Impressive Blades Display

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"All respect to Sheffield United, they defend in a way that is really difficult. It’s a tough place to come. Had it been 0-0, we couldn’t moan.

"We could have done better, but you have to respect the opponent - they defended really, really well. They threw everything they had and the front two were a threat. They worked incredibly hard to create moments."



Klopp on His Feelings About the Game

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I was frustrated at half time, but now I'm not. We started well, but had to do the same things again and again. We had to do the little things, to make sure that we were ready for the counter attacks.

"We didn't take enough risks - they were always there when we tried to play through them. I'm not overly happy with the game, but I'm completely fine - games like this happen.





"Usually we draw a game like this or even lose it at a set-piece. We were concentrated for the 90 minutes, particularity at set-pieces. We didn't play our best football, sorry for that, but we still won."