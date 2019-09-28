Tottenham vs Southampton: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Tough game for Tottenham this Saturday - football.

On a run of three games without a win, including that simultaneously embarrassing and hilarious penalty shootout defeat to Colchester, Spurs are in desperate need of some tender love and care. So Mauricio Pochettino will naturally be delighted to be booed by fans from the visiting Southampton this Saturday.

Courtesy of Opta, let's dive into the key stats that will determine whether Tottenham have sufficient bouncebackability, or if the Saints will get their own back for having their chant stolen.

London Calling

The route up the M3 is a scary one for Southampton fans at this point.

On their last ten league trips to London, the Saints have won just once, drawing one more and losing the other eight.

Fix up, boys, this is the big city.

Hot-Shot Harry

By this point, everyone knows how really really good Harry Kane is, but sometimes stats just add to the wonder of him.

He's had 12 shots on target against Southampton in their Premier League encounters, with eight of those resulting in goals.

Do you feel lucky, Angus Gunn?

Pot-Shot Harry

Surprise! It's not all hopeless for you, Southampton fans.

Since the start of last season, Kane has scored in five league games where Spurs have ended up losing, more than any other player.

So basically, if Kane bags at the weekend, expect Tottenham to be on the wrong end of a 5-6 loss. Fun for the whole family.

Ghost of Saints Past

This will teach Southampton to do the perfectly ordinary thing of changing managers - did you know they've lost more Premier League matches against former managers than any other side?

18 times have ex-bosses come back to bite the hand that used to feed them, with Pochettino racking up a third of those results himself.

Home Comforts

All eight of Tottenham's most recent Premier League victories have come at home. In fact, their only away wins in 2019 in any competition have been at Tranmere in the FA Cup, and Borussia Dortmund and Ajax in the Europa League.

Spurs' record of most league wins exclusively coming at home was between April 2000 and January 2001, where they recorded ten in a row.

Grow up, Tottenham.

I Do Love Playing Away

On the flip side, Southampton are looking to win three consecutive away games in the top flight for the first time since February 2015.

Their 4-0 Carabao Cup win at bitter rivals Portsmouth means that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have kept three clean sheets away from home in a row, and will head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with confidence in extending that record.

After all, if Spurs couldn't score against Colchester...

Alli's Redemption Arc

With five goals and four assists in six starts against Southampton, Dele Alli will be hoping he can return to form starting with this fixture.

However, considering how abysmal he was against League Two opposition on Tuesday, he'll be lucky to not be crowdsurfed out of the stadium by Tottenham fans.

Entertainment guaranteed either way, really.

Spurs Banker?

Southampton's win against Spurs back in March was their first in seven Premier League attempts, with Pochettino's side winning each of those seven.

The Saints' last win in Tottenham came in May 2016, coming from behind to win 2-1 and ultimately cost Spurs second place in the league.