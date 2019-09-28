Wolves vs Watford: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

It was one of the most engrossing clashes in the footballing calendar last season, as Watford came from behind to secure a stunning 3-2 extra-time victory over Wolves to reach the FA Cup final.

Things haven't gone quite as planned for either side this season, however. Instead, dreams of another FA Cup run are on the backburner as both sides struggle at the foot of the Premier League table with not a win between them. Ouch.

All the doom and gloom aside, the time is upon you to one-up your pals with some factual knowledge, courtesy of Opta, that is sure to earn you brownie points in the everlasting battle to have the biggest footballing brain. You're better than them, and here's eight facts that will prove it.

Watford? More Like WatFiat

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Dreadful pun aside, no matter how bad that was, Watford have been worse. Much worse.

The Hornets have now game ten Premier League games (losing seven) without victory, their longest such run in the competition since January 2007 (11 games).

Although you should never underestimate an opponent. In the words of the late, great Muhammed Ali: 'Float like a butterfly, sting like a...hornet'.

If at First You Don't Succeed...

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rooted to the bottom of the table after securing their best-ever Premier League finish last term, something isn't clicking in Hertfordshire.

That's probably because they can't shoot. Or, more kindly, they've faced immense goalkeepers. Sadly, it's probably the former.

They have the fourth-highest amount of shots of any Premier League team this season (91), yet have the lowest goal tally in the division with only four strikes (fact). Granted, 99% of those came in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal (not fact).

On That Note

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Gerard Deulofeu likes to shoot. Unfortunately, Gerard Deulofeu doesn't score much.





In fact, this season, his league-high 18 shots and league-high eight on target haven't resulted in a goal. The most without a goal by any player in the division.





Keep at em', lad.

Old Foes

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Yes, it was only once. Yes, it came in a different league. No, it doesn't make it any less of an interesting tidbit.

While in charge of Valencia, Nuno Espírito Santo oversaw a thumping victory over Quique Sanchez Flores' Getafe. The one previous encounter between the two finished 1-0 in 2015. Meaning that Wolves will definitely win this one. No doubt.

David vs. Goliath Over David vs. David

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wolves are a big-game side. However, they're also not a lesser-game side. Painfully so.





Santo's side made a knack of nicking points off the big boys last season, but their record of three wins and nine losses in 13 Premier League clashes against sides starting the day at the bottom of the table is, well, really bad. Like, really bad

Watford Aren't Going Down - The Stats Confirm That

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Stats are eternal, stats are gospel. If you read it and the omens are good, then there's nothing to fear.





Watford are only the third team to concede 18 goals in their first six Premier League games of a season - after Newcastle in 1999/00 and Southampton in 2012/13 - and guess what? Neither side got relegated. Rest assured, my dear Hornets.

Away Day Omens

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Whoever said playing at home is an advantage is chatting nonsense.



The three top-flight clashes between these sides last season saw a win apiece, both those victories being away victories. And, if that ain't enough to convince you, the home team has failed to win any of the last five league meetings since the Hornets won 2-1 at Vicarage Road in November 2012 in the Championship.

Watford to win.

Yeah, Well, What About Goals?

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Expect those. Even as the stats have pre-determined that Watford will 100% win, they won't do so without conceding.

In fact, they've conceded at least once in each of their last 18 Premier League games, their only worse run coming being 20 matches between September 1999 and March 2000.

Goals, goals, goals.