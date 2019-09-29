Arsenal Prepared to Subsidise Mesut Ozil's Wages to Force Through January Loan Move

Arsenal are prepared to subsidise Mesut Ozil's £350,000-per-week wages in order to force the German through the Emirates exit door.

Ozil is clearly not part of Unai Emery's plans, starting just one Premier League fixture this season, and has played a bit-part role from the bench. Rather than marginalise the player, it seems a January loan move is Arsenal's desired outcome.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The club would prefer to recoup a portion of his wages by sending the midfielder out on loan but face a struggle to find a suitor, as reported by The Mirror.

Fenerbahce were the only club to show a genuine interest in Ozil but were understandably put off by the financial demands, given the fiscal crisis the Turkish club found themselves in earlier this year

The reality for Arsenal is that Ozil is now 30, still has two years left on his deal and hasn't exactly been in the electric form that would typically attract a buyer. Having been criticised for letting contracts run down in the past, it is ironic that Arsenal appear to have made a very costly mistake with the length of this one.

VI-Images/GettyImages

But perhaps there is hope! Ozil's plight can be likened to that of former Gunners teammate Alexis Sanchez who found himself on the fringes of the Manchester United squad despite his eye-watering wages.

The Chilean, who had been in a similarly poor run of form, swapped Manchester for Milan in August and has featured in four of Inter's six Serie A matches this season.

Arsenal will be hopeful that they can cover enough of Ozil's salary to tempt a taker once the January transfer window opens.