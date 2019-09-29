Barcelona Set to Renew Interest in Willian Yet Again as Contract Runs Down

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Chelsea winger Willian, with the Brazilian in the final 12 months of his contract and soon to be available on a free transfer.

Chelsea rejected rumoured bids of £40m and £60m from the Catalan club this summer, with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy viewing Willian as too important to lose during their transfer ban and Frank Lampard's first season in charge.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 31-year-old will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal with clubs on the continent from January 2020 and, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will move to get their long-term target.

It's unsurprising given Willian's start to the season, continuing the high performance levels and consistency he has been known for in his time in England.

No matter the manager, the winger has been a mainstay in the Chelsea starting XI and this shows no sign of changing under Lampard. Willian has started 32 or more Premier League matches in five consecutive seasons and already has six from a possible seven in 2019/20.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

However, there's no guarantee that Willian will want to leave. Speaking with BBC Sport in October 2018, the Brazilian discussed his family's love for London after living in the capital for five years, saying: "My family love to live in London, I love to play for Chelsea, everything is amazing."

Barcelona will not only have to persuade Willian to join, they'll have to convince his family to relocate to Catalunya - given that he jokingly referred to his wife as 'the boss' in the same interview, it might be a tricky task.