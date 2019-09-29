Free Agent Keisuke Honda Offers Himself to Manchester United Amid Injury Crisis

By 90Min
September 29, 2019

Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has offered to play for free at Manchester United to help the Red Devils through their injury crisis.

Honda is a free agent after running down his contract at Australian side Melbourne Victory this summer, and is on the hunt for a new club. 

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/GettyImages

The 33-year-old starred in the 2018 World Cup for Japan, who were knocked about by eventual Belgium, and the ex-AC Milan man published a tweet offering his help to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. 

Honda announced in his message that he wouldn't even ask for a wage, such is his desire to play at Old Trafford, and he believes United are a 'great team'. 

Honda spent three seasons at AC Milan between 2014 and 2017, scoring 11 goals in 92 appearances for I Rossoneri. 

United have made a sluggish start to the new campaign, winning only two of their opening six Premier League matches. Solskjaer's side are also facing a serious injury crisis, with Mason Greenwood the Red Devils' only fit striker.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are both out injured, and with United gearing up for a huge game against Arsenal on Monday evening, Greenwood may be his manager's only available attacking option.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Norwegian's decision to allow Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to both join Inter without replacing them appears to have been rather short-sighted, as the Manchester club continue to play catch-up with their nearest rivals. 

