Gerard Pique Hits Out at Barcelona Board Over Newspaper Articles Criticising Squad

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has fired a warning to the club's board of directors, insisting that the squad are not looking to go to war with club officials over allegations of player power.

This idea of player power has always been prominent at Camp Nou, with the likes of Pique and Lionel Messi thought to have a huge influence on how things are done at the club.

This reached a climax when Mundo Deportivo published an article recently which accused the Barcelona players of having all the power at the club - more than the managers and often more than the board.





The players all met for dinner on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and Marca claim that the Barcelona squad believe the directors were actually responsible for Mundo Deportivo's article. When asked about the situation, Pique was adamant that the board must support the squad, rather than criticise them.

Speaking after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday (via MD), Pique said: “I didn't organise the dinner, but they always go very well.

"I already said it in Pamplona. We have to be all together. And when I say all together that's not just the players, it is also the fans, the board of directors.





"When there is a person who does not want to get angry, there are no struggles. We know the club, we know the newspapers that are related to the club, we know the articles that come out and many times we know who writes them, even if someone else signs them.

"We don't want to get angry, we want to win, we want to go out and compete every game and win titles. We hope that no one tries to cause fights that do not exist and that we do not want to happen.

"We show it on the field every game when we go out. Things may turn out better or worse, but we have to be together and keep the club together because if we don't hurt ourselves."