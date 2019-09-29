Liverpool Growing More Concerned About Prospect of Losing Jurgen Klopp to German Job

Liverpool's owners are worried the German national team may come calling for Jurgen Klopp, once Joachim Löw calls time on his spell in charge of Die Mannschaft.

Klopp currently has three years to run on his deal, with the Liverpool hierarchy rumoured to have offered him a longer-term and more lucrative contract - one that he has turned down.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The German has been a revelation at Liverpool, successfully delivering results and an attractive style of play, all the while building a fantastic rapport with the club's supporters.

Last season was the peak of this, as the Reds amassed 97 Premier League points to finish second and were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time when they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

It's no surprise Liverpool's owners are concerned by an approach from the national team, as The Mirror report. Löw has been at the helm since 2006 and guided Germany to victory in the 2014 World Cup final, but there has been a feeling for some time that he may have taken them as far as he can.

TF-Images/GettyImages

When it comes to possible replacements, Klopp's name is at the very top of the list. PSG's Thomas Tuchel is arguably the only other German managing at football's top table, with Klopp boasting a more impressive trophy haul.





At the age of just 52, time is on Klopp's side and Liverpool are equally likely to lose their manager to a year-long sabbatical when his current contract expires in 2022.





He has spoken of a potential break as recently as this summer and enjoyed a five-month spell away from football before taking the reins at Anfield.