Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool will be hoping to collect their first points in this season's Champions League when they welcome Red Bull Salzburg to Anfield on Wednesday night.

A late showing from Napoli saw the Reds defeated 2-0 as Group E got underway, Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente scoring to the delight of the Stadio San Paolo crowd. In domestic matters, however, Jurgen Klopp's recruits have been immaculate.

Georginio Wijnaldum's fortunate winner at Sheffield United took Liverpool to 16 straight Premier League victories, of which seven have come at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Salzburg were triumphant in their first pool stage game, Erling Håland grabbing a hat-trick in their 6-2 destruction of Belgian side Genk.

Here's our preview of the encounter.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 2 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 3 Referee? Benoit Bastie

Alisson has resumed first-team training as he nears full fitness following a calf strain against Norwich in early August, though Adrian is expected to keep the gloves for the Salzburg clash.

Naby Keita is in line for a return following his battle with a groin injury, but fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined by a foot problem.

Klopp's list of absentees is completed by Nathaniel Clyne, who will not be available until February due to a serious knee injury sustained during Liverpool's preseason preparations.

Alexander Walke and Antoine Bernede are the only men missing for the Austrians, with neither club having suspensions to contend with.

Liverpool Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino. Red Bull Salzburg Stankovic; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepe, Junuzovic; Takumi, Szoboszlai; Hwang, Håland.

This will be the two teams' first ever meeting, despite the familiarity that both clubs have with European competition.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadum in June took their tally of major continental crowns to six.

Salzburg have never reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, though they have played a total of 56 games in the tournament.

The 13-time Austrian Bundesliga champions secured a spot in last season's Europa League last 16, their joint-best performance along with their showings in 2013/14 and 2017/18.

The Reds are in terrifying form at present, proving they have a winning mindset with a hard-fought triumph at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Aside from that match and a couple others, Liverpool have been untouchable, blitzing past opponents in devastating fashion.

Red Bull have been similarly dominant in their domestic league, winning all bar one of their nine games this term to build a five-point lead over second-place LASK, with whom they drew recently.

Talismanic striker Håland has become hot-property in Europe following his stellar display versus Genk, the 19-year-old's treble helping him hit 17 goals in just ten matches this campaign.

Liverpool Red Bull Salzburg Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United (14/9) Red Bull Salzburg 7-2 Hartberg (14/9) Napoli 2-0 Liverpool (17/9) Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 Genk (17/9) Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (22/9) LASK 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg (22/9) MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (25/9) Rapid Wien 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg (25/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool (28/9) Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 Austria Wien (28/9)

Salzburg are no pushovers, but they will need to be pitch-perfect to leave Anfield with even a point.

A solid performance at Anfield probably won't be enough to avoid defeat as Liverpool look to open their account in Group E. Victory is the only option for the Reds and they will go all out to get it.