West Ham Set Sky High Declan Rice Price Tag at Amid Man City and Man Utd Interest

West Ham United have put a £100m price tag on Declan Rice in an attempt to price Manchester City and Manchester United out of a move for the young midfielder.

Rice, who came through West Ham's academy, made his debut for the Hammers back in 2017 and has been a regular fixture in the side ever since, making 67 appearances. His form at the London Stadium earned him West Ham's Player's Player of the Year award last season, while also winning him five England caps.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Daily Express, both Manchester City and Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Rice. West Ham don't want to sell what they consider to be their most prized asset however, and have set an £100m fee to put off any potential suitors.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering signing the midfielder to replace Paul Pogba (albeit not in role) who looks likely to try and force a move away from Manchester United, while Manchester City are also understood to be keeping an eye on him.





West Ham are clearly intent on keeping Rice in east London, and the young midfielder himself is reportedly happy at the club.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Rice has played every minute of every league game for West Ham so far, making seven appearances. The midfielder also played in both of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers over the international break, playing the full 90 minutes in the Three Lions' wins over Bulgaria and Kosovo.

His decision to play for England over the Republic of Ireland has attracted controversy. Rice earned three caps for the Green Army before pledging his future to the Three Lions.