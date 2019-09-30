FIFA Order Cardiff to Pay £5.3m to Nantes for Transfer of Late Striker Emiliano Sala

By 90Min
September 30, 2019

FIFA have ordered Cardiff City to pay €6m (£5.3m) to Ligue 1 club Nantes for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala, who tragically died in a plane crash in January while travelling from France to Wales in order to link up with his new teammates.

Cardiff had struck a club record £15m deal for the 28-year-old Argentine after he scored 12 league goals in 19 appearances for Nantes during the first half of last season.

Sala agreed the transfer to the Bluebirds and returned briefly to France after completing his medical, before then boarding a plane piloted by David Ibbotson – whose body is still yet to be found eight months on – to report for duty in Cardiff.

After the disappearance of the plane and Sala’s confirmed death, Nantes had sent Cardiff an invoice for the first scheduled payment, but the then Premier League side withheld the money over confusion relating to the transfer’s documentation and final registration.

Cardiff claimed that Sala was still not officially their player at the time of his death.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

After failure to resolve the issue, Nantes later filed a complaint with FIFA and it has now been ruled that Cardiff must pay the sum that matches the initial €6m instalment to the French side.

Sala’s father, Horacio, tragically died of a heart attack just three months after his son’s passing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message