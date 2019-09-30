Kevin De Bruyne Misses Manchester City Training After Injury Scare at Everton

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sat out first-team training on Monday as Pep Guardiola's recruits prepared for their Champions League meeting with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

A collision with Everton centre-back Yerry Mina on Saturday brought the Belgian's afternoon to a premature end, the playmaker hobbling off in the 80th-minute of a 3-1 victory for the Sky Blues. However, he told reporters that he was feeling fine when walking through the post-match media zone.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

In his press conference ahead of the clash with Zagreb, Guardiola reported just three absentees, naming Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as the only squad members carrying injuries.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports report that De Bruyne was nowhere to be seen as City went through their paces at the start of the week, one day out from their first home Champions League game of the season.

The Premier League holders won their opening fixture in Group C following an efficient performance at the Metallist Stadium, Shakhtar Donetsk unable to cope as the visitors secured a 3-0 triumph.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

De Bruyne started that match in Ukraine, just as he did at Goodison Park on the weekend. The 28-year-old put in another dazzling display to help his side defeat the Toffees, grabbing his eighth assist of the campaign with a mesmerising ball to Gabriel Jesus.

His form represents a superb return to regular action after a miserable time with injuries last season. De Bruyne suffered two separate knee ligament injuries in close succession, restricting him to just 19 appearances in the Premier League.

That disappointment seems long behind him now though, with the former Chelsea star often stealing the headlines so far this season.