Predicting Arsenal's Starting XI for the Manchester United Clash

The once gargantuan fixture that is Manchester United vs. Arsenal may have lost its edge somewhat over the years, but as both sides ramp up their respective bids to make the top four, Monday night's encounter promises to be a spicy one.

Two managers relatively new to the job will go one on one looking to outwit each other and steal an early march in their bid to qualify for Europe's premier cup competition next year, and we might be in for one or two tactical surprises at Old Trafford.

We might be, or we might not be. Here is how we reckon Arsenal will line up for the potentially crucial clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German is one of the first names on the team-sheet these days, and outside of the two Brazilian keepers who have a contest of their own going on at the top, he's one of the best shot-stoppers in the division.

Calum Chambers (RB) - Ainsley Maitland-Niles saw red last weekend so he is out of the picture, and Hector Bellerin is back in the picture, but given that he only managed a brief cameo during the week, this has likely come along too early for him to start. That leaves Chambers, who found the back of the net for the Gunners' second equaliser while filling in at right-back last weekend.

Sokratis (CB) - The Greek international has played every minute in the league so far this season and with another of their central defensive options occupied at right-back and Rob Holding not yet fully fit, that won't change here.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

David Luiz (CB) - You get what it says on the tin with Luiz, whose error-prone performances so far are yet to endear him to the Arsenal faithful, but he keeps Emery's trust - especially with the lack of alternative options at present.

Kieran Tierney (LB) - After impressing the Emirates faithful on Tuesday night on his Arsenal debut, Kieran Tierney could make his first Premier League start against Manchester United on Monday night. Expect a tireless performance from the former Celtic full back.

Midfielders

Lucas Torreira (RCM) - Emery seems to pick the system based on his best available XI rather than vice versa, and having opted for a midfield diamond to varying success in the bigger matches so far, it seems likely Torreira will occupy this role on the right once more. Although the lack of an overlapping option may mean the play is focused down the other flank.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Granit Xhaka (CM) - The newly-appointed captain, rate him or hate him, is an immovable object as far as Emery is concerned, and will do his captaincy a massive favour if he can lead his side to an impressive victory here.

Matteo Guendouzi (LCM) - The French midfielder's starting prospects seemed under threat in the summer but he has proven to be a key player so far, and two assists in his last three appearances suggest a creative spark that could prove decisive in a tight encounter.

Dani Ceballos (CAM) - The on-loan Real Madrid man is already an Arsenal favourite despite a relatively slow start to life at the Emirates, but he has started their last two and remains favoured over Mesut Ozil, whose days in North London seem very much numbered.

Forwards

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Nicolas Pepe (ST) - Eventually got off the mark with a penalty last weekend and will know that a first goal from open play would be very much welcome at Old Trafford - by the visiting side, at least.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Averaging bang-on a goal every 90 minutes so far this season, Aubameyang has laid down the Golden Boot gauntlet at the start of the season, and with four goals in his last three league games and Alexandre Lacazette still out injured, his influence will be more important than ever here.