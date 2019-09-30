Son Heung-min Offers Support for Tottenham Teammate After Weekend Red Card

Tottenham winger Son Heung-min has suggested Serge Aurier's needless red card against Southampton was simply a mistake.

The hot-headed 26-year-old was dismissed following two bookings in the space of four first-half minutes. The initial yellow came in the 27th minute after he scythed down Sofiane Boufal on the touchline, before being given his marching orders in the 31st for hauling Ryan Bertrand to the ground.

The Ivorian's teammates were forced to hold on and secure a hard-fought 2-1 win in north London, but Son said Spurs would not begrudge the right-back his actions.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

"It’s normal, it’s football, Serge didn’t want to get a red card, who wants to get a red card? I think no one," he said.

"It was a mistake, we should understand, Sergie was really, really happy when we came back to the changing room."

He added: "This is the team, if someone gets a red card we have to fight for him. I think this was the most important win to get our confidence back."

The South Korean also hailed his new teammate Tanguy Ndombele, who notched again on Saturday to add to his strike against Manchester City, seeing his powerful drive fly past Angus Gunn, who could have done better in the Southampton goal.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

"I think after his first training session we saw how good he is, and I think of course he is not 100 per cent yet but he is improving every single game," said Son of the Frenchman.

"I’m looking forward to watching him and playing with him. He’s had fantastic games and has scored two goals already, I hope he keeps improving and he keeps giving 100 percent in every single training session and every single game."

Spurs face a daunting quick turnaround with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8pm on Tuesday night in the Champions League.