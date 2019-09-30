Tottenham Premier League Month in Review: September - Best Player, Performance & Overall Rating

Two wins, a draw and a defeat doesn't tell the whole story of Tottenham's September in the Premier League.

Seven points from 12 takes them to fifth place, but performances in the Champions League and Carabao Cup have helped fuel the fire of a crisis at the club.

Let's look back and evaluate how Spurs did in September...

Best Player

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Concerns can keep on being touted about Harry Kane but he'll keep on rolling anyway, and finishes September with three goals in four games.

His penalty against Arsenal at the start of the month made him the joint-top scorer in the North London Derby in the Premier League era, while his strike against Leicester with his body on the floor was an extraordinary piece of improvisation.

Kane bagged the winner against Southampton on Saturday, fighting tooth and nail to ensure ten-man Tottenham got over the line to secure all three points, showing shouts writing him off were quite obviously premature.

Worst Player

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

A deadline day move to rock bottom Watford now makes some sort of sense when evaluating Danny Rose so far this season. The left-back has looked sluggish both physically and mentally for Spurs in September, costing them goals against Arsenal and Leicester.

With Ryan Sessegnon still recovering from a hamstring injury and Ben Davies unfortunately being Ben Davies, Mauricio Pochettino has had no choice but to continue playing a man called by the rest of the squad as 'the manager's son' at left-back.

What's becoming clear is Tottenham need to move on from their ageing starters in defence come the end of the season, though staying until that point could secure Rose a testimonial.

Best Performance

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Spurs' 4-0 blitzing of Crystal Palace was a hark back to their title-challenging days at White Hart Lane, suffocating their opponents before they have a chance to breathe, moving the ball like prime Barcelona.

However, their 2-1 win against Southampton was "the most important" win so far this season, according to Toby Alderweireld. Tottenham fought hard to win despite being a man down and conceding to a Hugo Lloris howler, showing the spirit and work ethic that top clubs have.

It wasn't the prettiest, but it showed real mental strength, which is something this Spurs side have been accused of lacking.

Worst Performance

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The worst of Tottenham Hotspur in September came in other competitions, so that narrows it down to two fixtures. Spurs were unlucky not to win away at Champions League-chasing Leicester, so the worst Premier League display this month came at the Emirates Stadium.

Cruising at 2-0 and having Arsenal's tactical number, Spurs gave away a soft goal on the stroke of half-time, changing the game and allowing the Gunners to push them back for the entirety of the second half.

A draw was a good result for Spurs, but they could've easily claimed a famous, and rare, win at their bitter rivals.

Best Goal

The very best of Pochettino's Spurs, Son Heung-min's second against Palace ticked all of the boxes needed for a strike worthy of being a 'best goal'.

Serge Aurier's header from the touchline kept possession alive, with Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks kept the ball progressing through the middle before spitting it back out to the Ivorian, whose cross was volleyed home by Son.

Sweet as a nut, cool as a cucumber, et cetera, et cetera.

Overall Rating

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Tottenham have had a decent month of Premier League action, fanning away any flames casting doubt over their credentials.

They're still among the favourites for Champions League qualification, and while their hopes of winning the Carabao Cup are over, it's hardly a season-ending scenario (although Kris would attest that it is).

One of Pochettino's best qualities are his ability to save Spurs from the brink of destruction, and looks as though he's masterminded that yet again.

Rating: 6.5/10