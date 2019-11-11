Inter Miami Acquires Victor Ulloa From FC Cincinnati

Another addition to Inter Miami was announced on Monday as veteran midfielder Victor Ulloa was acquired in a trade with FC Cincinnati.

Kevin Schultz/CSM/Shutterstock

On Monday, in a trade with FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF announced it had acquired midfielder Victor Ulloa and the No. 1 overall pick in Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

As part of the deal, the expansion side also sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money, a third-round pick in next year's SuperDraft and the 26th overall pick in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft.

“Victor brings valuable experience and league knowledge to our roster,” said the club's Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “He is a proven defensive midfielder with quality leadership skills we value at our organization.”

Ulloa is an experienced player in MLS, having come through the ranks from FC Dallas' Academy, becoming the first Homegrown player in the club's history. The 27-year-old Mexican-American player eight seasons with Dallas before joining Cincinnati as part of a trade this year.

In 2016, he helped Dallas win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield.

As it continues its building process, Miami now has six players on its inaugural roster as well as the No. 1 overall pick in Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Inter Miami will make its MLS debut in 2020 and will play its debut season at Fort Lauderdale Stadium until the Miami stadium is complete.

As the year comes to an end, we should expect more key additions for Inter Miami, including the much-anticipated Designated Players. There have been reports of names such as PSG's Edinson Cavani, Man City's David Silva and Mesut Ozil from Arsenal but nothing concrete has been determined.

"We are looking everywhere. Some guys have South American backgrounds that have played in Europe, some might come directly from South America like Miguel (Almiron) did," said McDonough, speaking to SI's Planet Futbol TV last month, confirming the interest from players' representatives has been overwhelming. "Some may take the path of a Josef and some may be older players."