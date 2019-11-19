Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico takes a victory lap against Bermuda in its final group match of the inaugural Concacaf Nations League. El Tri have wrapped up a place in the playoffs with ease, as you’d expect from the undisputed kings of the region.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The unfortunate truth is that Mexico could have brought their C team into this competition and waltzed into the playoffs. That’s how far ahead they are of their Concacaf peers. Tata Martino has made a calculated and brilliant decision of incorporating some new players into the squad to give them the experience of competitive matches without the real pressure of a World Cup or something similar.

A final friendly against Bermuda at home, a team they’ve already crushed away from home, should give Martino even more of a chance to dig deep into the depth of his squad. Their 3-0 win away to Panama was made even more impressive by the fact that their full strength team wasn’t even called up. Teams like Panama are never easy to play against in their backyard. For El Tri to dominate like that with an experimental side sends a big message.

Mexico has always been the king or at least shared the crown in Concacaf. Qualifying for the playoffs and even winning this competition won’t please them. Mexico’s ultimate goal is to rise up the ranks and be considered a world-class side. All eyes for them are aimed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and breaking into the quarterfinals as the team’s one true benchmark.