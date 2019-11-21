Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich as a candidate to fill its permanent role as manager, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

The club has not contacted Pochettino, but he is reportedly on their list of candidates. Hansi Flick is currently filling in as Bayern's interim manager.

Tottenham fired Pochettino on Tuesday after he spent five years and a half years with the club. He led Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final in June but lost to Liverpool. Despite its success last season, the club has dealt with a downfall in performance for almost all of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Wednesday, Tottenham hired José Mourinho as Pochettino's replacement. His name immediately surfaced as a replacement for Pochettino following the former coach's departure.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid sees Pochettino as a potential option to hire in the summer of 2020.

Pochettino has a £12.5m compensation clause in his contract with Tottenham that he is set to receive in installments. If he takes a job within a three-to-six-month window, those payments will stop.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel and former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick have recently "distanced themselves" from Bayern's opening, Sky Sports reports.