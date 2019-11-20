Tottenham Hotspur has hired José Mourinho to be its next manager, the club announced Wednesday.

Mourinho replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was fired Tuesday after five years in charge. Mourinho’s name immediately surfaced as a likely replacement.

This will be Mourinho’s fourth stint managing in the Premier League. He had two runs with Chelsea and most recently coached Manchester United. His accomplishments include two Champions League titles (with Porto and Inter Milan), three Premier League championships, one La Liga title and two Serie A titles.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League with 12 points (3–5–4) and have not won a league game since Sept. 28 against bottom dweller Southampton. The club hasn’t finished in the bottom half of the league since the 2007–08 season.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said in a statement. “The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”