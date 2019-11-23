ANTONIO LACERDA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Flamengo and River Plate will meet up in the 2019 Copa Libertadores Final on Saturday when the unstoppable force and the immovable object will clash for the rights to South America's throne.

Brazilian brutes Flamengo are unbeaten in 25 matches and look like the continent's best team in attack, but determined River Plate are defensively disciplined and return for a seventh final.

Flamengo vs. River Plate Tune-In Information:

When: Saturday, November 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beINSports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The Argentinian powerhouse has won in four of those outings and targets a fifth Copa Libertadores, while Flamengo makes just its second finals appearance 38 years after its debut.

River Plate has won only three of its last six matches and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Boca Juniors in its last Copa matchup, though the team won the semifinal 2-1 on aggregate. That said, it kept clean sheets in seven of its 12 games in the competition (four in the knockout stages).

Flamengo led the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A standings by 13 points and should win the crown provided the team takes three points from its last four games. That takes a lot of pressure off the shoulders of a player like Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, who is the Flamengo's hitman upfront and top scorer in the contest with seven goals.

His 22 goals in all competitions have blitzed Flamengo to domestic success and in continental competition, while teammate Bruno Henrique has also impressed. No player in the Copa Libertadores has recorded more than his five assists this season.

Saturday's fixture will be the first Copa Libertadores final played as a one-off game, having stepped away from the old home-and-away format in 2019. This matchup will also be the first time the Copa Libertadores final has traveled to Peru since 1997.

Flamengo won its only other Copa Libertadores finals appearance in 1981 when it defeated Chilean outfit Cobreloa 4-2. The team will encounter a much more experienced opposition in River Plate nearly four decades later, hoping to maintain its perfect record in this stage of the tournament.