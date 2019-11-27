Despite a challenging year with the U.S men's national team, the newly-crowned MLS Cup champion was one of a few positives under Gregg Berhalter's squad, and hopes to add even more intensity in 2020 when World Cup qualifiers kick off.

Jordan Morris sits down with Planet Futbol's Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss his year, including a tremendous title-winning season with Seattle Sounders, the USMNT's much-needed victories against Canada and Cuba in Concacaf's Nations League

"Obviously next year is an important year. For us, we've always said, internally we're very confident and that we're moving in the right direction," says Morris, speaking to SI.com. "I think the last couple of games were great. Where we went wrong against Canada a couple of months ago, I think they out-competed us and they were winning every second goal and we knew that wasn't our best, that our intensity wasn't where we needed to be. So for us to come out in that rematch, we knew we just had to come out with intensity."

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

"Coming into the games next year that's gotta be the starting point," adds the attacker, who also enjoyed his season with Seattle and the team's MLS Cup win against Toronto FC. "To host the final was something really special, in my hometown, to see all those fans filling out the stadium, they deserved it, it gave me chills when I got out in the field."



Morris, who also has type 1 Diabetes, spoke about how important it has been for him to see developments in technology advances and speaks of products such as Dexcom G6 that has helped him in his career. "I was diagnosed when I was nine years old and the technology that has come out has completely changed my life."

Earlier this week, Morris was also nominated as U.S Male Soccer Player of the Year alongside Aaron Long, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and Gyasi Zardes.

You can watch the whole interview at the top of this article.