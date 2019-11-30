It was an electric atmosphere at Estadio Universitario as 41,615 fans attended the first leg of Liga MX Femenil's final between Tigres Femenil and Rayadas de Monterrey. The score ended 1-1 and all to play for in the finale.

screenshot

In front of 41,615 fans, Tigres Femenil tied Rayadas de Monterrey 1-1 in the first leg of Liga MX Femenil's final on Friday night. The attendance was a record for Estadio Universitario and second highest for the league, another example on how the women's league in Mexico has been growing since its inaugural season in 2017.

Tigres dominated the game and scored early as Belen Cruz made it 1-0 in the first five minutes of action.

Chances were missed by the home side and shortly after the start of the second half, the visitors made them pay as Annia Mejia's powerful header from a corner earned a goal for Monterrey.

The game ended in a tie and all to play for in the second leg. The league has yet to announce the second leg so both teams have time to rest before the finale.

