Atletico Madrid can move level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona if it beats the Blaugrana in its visit to Spain's capital on Sunday. Ernesto Valverde's men are unbeaten in two league games and hold the slimmest advantage over second-place Real Madrid, but Barca has drawn in each of its last two trips to the Wanda Metropolitano.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, December 1

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Los Rojiblancos have held their Catalan rivals at bay since moving to the venue in 2017, settling 1-1 on both occasions. Diego Simeone's side will aspire to its first win over Valverde's counterparts on this ground, but a run of one victory in its last six games doesn’t bode well.

Atletico Madrid fell 1-0 at Juventus on Tuesday thanks to Paulo Dybala's magical free kick decider. Atletico has to beat Lokomotiv Moscow on Dec. 11 to guarantee a second-place finish in Group D ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who is one point behind.

Barcelona topped its Champions League group for the 13th season in a row after a convincing 3-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez assisted one another in that order to open a 2-0 lead before substitute Antoine Griezmann increased the cushion with his first goal in more than a month.

Atleti striker Diego Costa won't be featured in Madrid after recently undergoing neck surgery, while centre-backs Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic have each been sidelined. Barca central defender Clement Lenglet is only just back from a calf injury, but Gerard Pique will return to the lineup after he missed the win over Borussia Dortmund due to suspension. Fullbacks Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo were also recently added to the Camp Nou treatment table with thigh and calf injuries, respectively, leaving the guests looking light on defense.

Messi has won 23 of his 34 meetings with Atletico and lost on six occasions (nine draws), scoring 29 goals in the process. Sevilla is the only club against whom he's registered more goals in his career (37). Simeone's men clearly have a habit of coaxing the feistier side out of Messi, considering he's picked up 12 yellow cards in those 34 encounters. Rivals Real Madrid are the only team to match that figure, and Messi has faced Los Blancos on five more occasions.

Atleti would have beaten Barca when these teams clashed at the Wanda Metropolitano in Nov. 2018 were it not for Messi's last-minute assist to an Ousmane Dembele equalizer. That being said, the South American is yet to score in two visits to this ground.

Atletico looks to have lost its winning touch of late, but Simeone will hope to outwit opposite number Valverde in the hopes he can pull level at the top.