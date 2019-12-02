Ballon d'Or 2019: Messi, Rapinoe Expected to Win as France Football Awards Ceremony Kicks Off
The 2019 Ballon d'Or took place on Monday in Paris with Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe favorites to win their respective awards.
On the men's side, Messi is favorite to beat out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for the prestigious trophy, which is voted by panel of journalists, while Rapinoe should conclude her incredible World Cup-winning year with the coveted title, a second-ever in the women's category.
Also in contention is the Kopa Trophy, the award given to the best under-21 player and the newly created Yachine Trophy, the award for best goalkeeper.
Ahead of the actual winners, France Football unveiled its top 30-11 for the men's Ballon d'Or in reverse order. Players who just missed out in the top 10 include Frenkie de Jong (11) and Raheem Sterling (12).
Here is France Football's 30-11 list in the men's category:
28: Marquinhous
28: Joao Felix
28: Donny van de Beek
26: Georginio Wijnaldum
26: Karim Benzema
24: Kaliou Koulibaly
24: Marc-Andre ter Stegen
23: Hugo Lloris
22: Heung-min Son
20: Dusan Tadic
20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
19: Trent Alexander-Arnold
18: Antoine Griezmann
17: Roberto Firmino
16: Sergio Aguero
15: Matthijs de Ligt
14: Kevin de Bruyne
13: Eden Hazard
12: Raheem Sterling
11: Frenkie de Jong
In no particular order, these are the remaining players:
Alisson Becker
Robert Lewandowski
Riyad Mahrez
Sadio Mane
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Bernardo Silva
Virgil van Dijk