    Ballon d'Or 2019: Messi, Rapinoe Expected to Win as France Football Awards Ceremony Kicks Off

    Keep up to date with the latest highlights from Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    fifa-ballon-dor-trophy

    The 2019 Ballon d'Or took place on Monday in Paris with Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe favorites to win their respective awards.

    On the men's side, Messi is favorite to beat out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for the prestigious trophy, which is voted by panel of journalists, while Rapinoe should conclude her incredible World Cup-winning year with the coveted title, a second-ever in the women's category.     

    Also in contention is the Kopa Trophy, the award given to the best under-21 player and the newly created Yachine Trophy, the award for best goalkeeper. 

    Ahead of the actual winners, France Football unveiled its top 30-11 for the men's Ballon d'Or in reverse order. Players who just missed out in the top 10 include Frenkie de Jong (11) and Raheem Sterling (12). 

    Read above this line for the latest updates.

    Here is France Football's 30-11 list in the men's category:

    28: Marquinhous

    28: Joao Felix

    28: Donny van de Beek

    26: Georginio Wijnaldum

    26: Karim Benzema

    24: Kaliou Koulibaly

    24: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    23: Hugo Lloris

    22: Heung-min Son

    20: Dusan Tadic

    20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    19: Trent Alexander-Arnold

    18: Antoine Griezmann

    17: Roberto Firmino

    16: Sergio Aguero

    15: Matthijs de Ligt

    14: Kevin de Bruyne

    13: Eden Hazard

    12: Raheem Sterling

    11: Frenkie de Jong

    In no particular order, these are the remaining players:

    Alisson Becker

    Robert Lewandowski

    Riyad Mahrez

    Sadio Mane

    Kylian Mbappe

    Lionel Messi

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Mohamed Salah

    Bernardo Silva

    Virgil van Dijk

     

    YOU MAY LIKE