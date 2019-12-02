Keep up to date with the latest highlights from Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

France Fifa Ballon D'or - Dec 2011

The 2019 Ballon d'Or took place on Monday in Paris with Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe favorites to win their respective awards.

On the men's side, Messi is favorite to beat out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk for the prestigious trophy, which is voted by panel of journalists, while Rapinoe should conclude her incredible World Cup-winning year with the coveted title, a second-ever in the women's category.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Also in contention is the Kopa Trophy, the award given to the best under-21 player and the newly created Yachine Trophy, the award for best goalkeeper.

Ahead of the actual winners, France Football unveiled its top 30-11 for the men's Ballon d'Or in reverse order. Players who just missed out in the top 10 include Frenkie de Jong (11) and Raheem Sterling (12).

Read above this line for the latest updates.

Here is France Football's 30-11 list in the men's category:

28: Marquinhous

28: Joao Felix

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

28: Donny van de Beek

26: Georginio Wijnaldum

26: Karim Benzema

24: Kaliou Koulibaly

24: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

23: Hugo Lloris

22: Heung-min Son

20: Dusan Tadic

20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

19: Trent Alexander-Arnold

18: Antoine Griezmann

17: Roberto Firmino

16: Sergio Aguero

15: Matthijs de Ligt

14: Kevin de Bruyne

13: Eden Hazard

12: Raheem Sterling

11: Frenkie de Jong

In no particular order, these are the remaining players:

Alisson Becker

Robert Lewandowski

Riyad Mahrez

Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Bernardo Silva

Virgil van Dijk