A round of midweek Premier League matches offers a matchup full of intriguing storylines when Manchester United hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Both powerhouse clubs are performing well below expectations. One has already made a big change, while the other could be following suit very soon. Can one of them salvage their season and find their way back towards the top of the table?

All eyes, and even ears, will be aimed at Tottenham’s bench, as Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time since his unceremonious departure from United. The new Spurs boss has come out of the gates flying. Since taking over for Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham has won three straight matches, scoring 10 goals in that span. The resurgence appears to be on track, as the whole squad seems to have new life after the change in managers. In particular, Dele Alli, a player who had struggled mightily under Pochettino this season, has been hugely impactful after Mourinho’s arrival.

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking as bright in Manchester. United’s struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seem to be never-ending. Its latest draw at home to lowly Aston Villa is not a good look. While common sense would say that a perceived top club like Manchester United could be looking to make a change at manager, that strategy hasn’t worked the last two times. Perhaps the team is willing to be patient and stick with Solskjaer, at least until a suitable replacement becomes available. However, the embarrassment of losing at home to the manager you replaced last season could have inevitable consequences.