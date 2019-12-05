Everton Fires Marco Silva After Club Drops Into Relegation Zone

After 18 months in charge and taking the club down into the bottom three, Marco Silva has been relieved of his duties by Everton.

The news came to no surprise as the Portuguese manager had not been able to get the best of a squad that originally offered so much promise at the beginning of the season. Silva brought in four players this summer that cost more than $28 million (Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi) but have not been able to deliver. Injuries have not helped but the reality is that the club has struggled since the start.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Reports suggest David Moyes will take over as interim manager. He knows the club well, having been there between 2002 and 2013. Tim Cahill is also believed to join as assistant.

Duncan Ferguson, a well known name at the club from his playing days and now a coach with the first team, has taken over for now and will be in charge when the Toffees face Chelsea.