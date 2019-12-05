MIGUEL SIERRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Monterrey has gone from Liga MX castoff to genuine dark horse in the Apertura title hunt, and it hosts Necaxa on Wednesday in the first leg of their semifinal showdown. CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey hope to add to its trophy cabinet before the year is over, pursuing a third Apertura crown, which would be the first since 2010.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Necaxa (First Leg):

Date: Wed. Dec. 4

Time: 10:06 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Antonio Mohamed is unbeaten in 10 matches since he was reappointed Monterrey manager in early October. It was a 5–2 home win over Santos Laguna in the team's opening quarterfinal leg that set the tone for a 6–3 aggregate win, stomping out the regular season champions.

Necaxa—who finished fifth in the regular campaign—beat Queretaro home and away to seal a 6–2 quarterfinal win on aggregate. However, the team has lost three of its last six away games and haven't won back-to-back road fixtures since the beginning of November.

Los Rayados have evolved into a defensive juggernaut under Mohamed's leadership, keeping clean sheets in three of its last six games, two of which were at the Estadio BBVA in Guadeloupe.

Guillermo Vazquez was appointed Necaxa manager in December 2018 and is hoping to end his eight-year wait for a piece of silverware. He last won the Liga MX Clausura with Pumas UANL in the 2010-11 campaign.

Monterrey edged Necaxa 1–0 when the teams last met in Guadeloupe in May. Rodolfo Pizarro scored the only goal and he comes into this match netting twice in his last four regular-season games.

Home advantage tends to play a big factor in the knockout stages and Monterrey looks motivated to maintain its march if it can get off to a bright start at the Estadio BBVA.