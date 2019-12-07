Manu Fernandez/AP/Shutterstock

Barcelona faces Mallorca for the first time in more than six years on Saturday when the Camp Nou hosts will look to mimic the 5-0 thrashing it pulled off the last time these sides met. A decade has passed since Mallorca last defeated the Blaugrana, and its wait looks likely to continue as the team continues the search for its first away point in La Liga this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, December 7

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Mallorca is the only team in Spain’s top flight not to have clinched so much as a draw away, while Barca has won all six matches at home in the league this season.

Lionel Messi struck late to give Ernesto Valverde’s men a crucial 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday to keep the tea at the top of La Liga. Meanwhile, Mallorca lost 2-1 at home to Real Betis on Saturday to stay at 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone. Barcelona still leads Real Madrid via goal difference as things stand, but the team has looked far from invulnerable and can’t afford a slip-up against lower opposition.

Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo could continue at right-back and left-back, respectively, after Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba recently return to the sidelines due to injury. Ousmane Dembele was also recently injured against former club Borussia Dortmund, meaning he’s unlikely to face Mallorca in Week 16. Mallorca will be without suspended left-back Yumor Agbenyenu after he was sent off in the defeat to Betis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That puts more pressure on Ghanaian countryman Abdul Rahman Baba to return after two months out with a knee injury. However, he’s not fully fit, and marking Messi would be far from the dream scenario in one’s first day back at the office.

Real Madrid will go three points clear at La Liga’s pinnacle if it beats Espanyol at home on Saturday. Barcelona would be remissed if it failed to make up any lost ground at ho