Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Real Madrid can restore a three-point lead at the top of La Liga provided the team beats Espanyol on Saturday for its eighth consecutive home win over the Catalan club in all competitions. Real has dropped only four points at home in the league this season. Espanyol—languishing in 19th—hasn't taken a point from the Santiago Bernabeu since drawing 2–2 at Real in December 2012, and a record of one point from its last possible 15 in the league looks ominous.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol:

When: Saturday, December 7

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Zinedine Zidane has put together an eight-match unbeaten streak since Real was stunned 1–0 at Mallorca in October. Los Blancos didn't concede a goal in the first five of those games but have recently leaked four in their past three outings.

Saturday's clash comes two months to the day since Pablo Machin replaced David Gallego as Espanyol manager, but things have failed to improve, particularly away from home. Gallego won five points from eight league games this season before he was fired. Machin has taken four points in seven games.

Furthermore, Gallego's five points were all won away from home. He lost once in four road fixtures before his dismissal, while Espanyol's 1–0 win at Levante in October provided their only away points under Machin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Barcelona hosts Mallorca later on Saturday when it will have the chance to make up any deficit, placing pressure on Zidane's men to take maximum spoils at the Bernabeu. Neither rival will want to blink before the first Clasico at the Camp Nou on Dec.18.