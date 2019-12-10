Inter Milan heads into the final round of Champions League group stage matches with a tall task. The team must travel to the Camp Nou and get a favorable result against Barcelona to advance to the Round of 16. In order to clinch a spot, Inter Milan must match or better Borussia Dortmund's result, as the Germans take on last place Slavia Praha.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

It’s been a fantastic start for the Antonio Conte era at the San Siro. Inter finds itself atop the Serie A table after leapfrogging Juventus over the weekend. While it is in the thick of the title race domestically, Inter has a lot of work to do to avoid a massive letdown in Europe. This group was always going to be difficult with three of the biggest clubs in the world put against each other. Maybe coming in third won't be the worst possible scenario for that reason, but it would still hurt for such a proud club.

Dortmund's result against Slavia Praha shouldn't be a given. The Bundesliga side has had a very up-and-down season and is prone to laying an egg in important matches. The fact that Barcelona has already guaranteed itself a top spot in the group could play into Inter's favor. With such a hectic schedule, Ernesto Valverde could very well choose to use this opportunity to rest some of his best players, including Lionel Messi. If that happens, Inter will have to like its chances.