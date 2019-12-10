Napoli fired manager Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday just hours after he led the club to a Champions League victory over Genk.

Tuesday snapped a nine-match winless streak for Napoli, and the victory vaulted the club to the Round of 16 with a second-place finish in Group E.

“Napoli has decided to revoke the role of technical manager of the first team from Mr. Carlo Ancelotti,” Napoli said in a statement on Tuesday. “The relations of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the company, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact.”

Napoli has struggled in Serie A in 2019-20. Ancelotti's former squad has lost four of its 15 matches, entering Saturday's matchup with Parma tied for seventh place with 21 points.

Ancelotti was in his second season with Napoli before Tuesday's decision. He began his managerial career with Serie B squad in Reggiana in 1995, and he previously managed Juventus, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid before joining Napoli.

The 60-year-old manager is one of three managers to win the Champions League three times.