CESARE ABBATE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A miserable season for Napoli has the possibility to get much worse as the final matchday of the Champions League group stage arrives. A horrid beginning to the season has manager Carlo Ancelotti on the hot seat. Another giant misstep in this competition would surely be the last straw for the Italian’s fate at the prestigious club.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 PM ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Napoli finds itself in seventh place in Serie A through 15 matches played, a resounding 17 points behind leaders Inter Milan. A disappointing 1–1 draw away to Udinese over the weekend makes matters even worse for Ancelotti, who has reportedly been given just one game to save his job.

Gli Azzurri began this competition in flying form, becoming the first and only team to defeat Liverpool this season. Since then, it's been a mixed bag that sees the team with the chance of not qualifying for the Round of 16. The good news is that the team controls its own destiny as far as getting to the knockout stages. If Napoli beats last place Genk, it is through. However, if Napoli doesn't win, the door will be open for Red Bull Salzburg, who plays a Liverpool team that has the group wrapped up and can rest its top players.

For Genk, it's all about playing for pride. The team has just one point and a -11 goal differential in the group. While it's been a tragic showing for the team in a tough group, Genk could leave its mark with a shocking result on the final day.