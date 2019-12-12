Christian Pulisic Voted 2019 U.S Soccer Male Player of the Year

The 21-year-old Chelsea star earns his second POTY award with the U.S, making him the youngest player to win it twice.

Christian Pulisic was voted 2019's U.S Soccer Male Player of the Year on Thursday by the USSF, making him the youngest to win it twice (his first came in 2017 when he also became the youngest to receive the award altogether) and the 7th player to win it multiple times. He's now two shy from Landon Donovan's four.

Seattle Sounders star and 2019 MLS Cup champion Jordan Morris came second, while Schalke's Weston McKennie ended third.

The votes are done by national team coaches, players who earned a cap this year, USSF board of directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes' Council, MLS and USL head coaches and certain media members, administrators and former players.

It's been quite the year for Pulisic as the young U.S star began his career with Chelsea this season. After a slow start, the attacker is now a regular for Frank Lampard and has tallied six goals and five assists in all competitions. Arguably, his most memorable performance was a perfect hat trick against Burnley in October.

Despite a somewhat disappointing year for the national team, Pulisic was often the shining example after ending the year with five goals and three assists.