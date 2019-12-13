Julie Ertz Wins 2019 U.S Soccer Female Player of the Year

Julie Ertz was voted U.S. Soccer's 2019 Female Player of the Year, beating out FIFA World POTY, Ballon d'Or winner and recipient of SI's Sportsperson Megan Rapinoe.

The 27-year-old midfielder won the award for a second time and aside from Rapinoe the competition was obviously tough, as it included her World Cup winning teammates such as Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Alyssa Naeher.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ertz, who claims two World Cup winning medals to her name, also became the 10th player to win U.S Soccer's POTY multiple times.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year and one that I’m extremely grateful for,” said Ertz to the national team's website. “My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the National Team and for wearing this crest and what it represents.”

Despite not always attracting as many headlines as offensively-minded players such as Morgan, Heath or Rapinoe, Ertz was a fundamental part of the USWNT this summer in Paris. Acting as a key factor in Jill Ellis's midfield, she was the connector between defense and offense and was often asked to move the chains and protect the team's backline in a 4-3-3 system.

Ertz started 22 matches for the U.S this year, the most by any other player and has 95 caps. She was also part of FIFA FIFPRO World XI.