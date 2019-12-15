Francois Walschaerts/AP/Shutterstock

Arsenal has failed to beat Manchester City in its past three meetings at the Emirates Stadium, but Freddie Ljungberg hopes to stop that rut on Sunday after securing his first win as interim boss. The North Londoners defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Monday to stop a run of nine games without a win, while City lost 2-1 at home to rivals Manchester United in its last Premier League outing.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, December 15

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Pep Guardiola's men have beaten Arsenal in each of their last two trips to the Emirates and City will be desperate for a third in succession approaching Week 17. The team sits third in the table and 14 points below leaders Liverpool, while Monday's win pushed the Gunners up to ninth.

A 10-minute turnaround at London Stadium saw Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reverse Arsenal's fortunes at West Ham. Martinelli's debut goal in the Premier League and Pepe's first Arsenal strike from open play were special causes for optimism. Pepe, in particular, reminded fans why the club splurged a record $95 million on his signing, although supporters now want to see him replicate those levels against the likes of City.

Guardiola has endured one of his worst starts to a league campaign following a recent wobble of two wins in seven games. Aymeric Laporte's absence at centre-back this season has been particularly noticeable, while Sergio Aguero's touch in front of goal has been missed as well.

Arsenal last beat City at home in Dec. 2015 and have endured six league meetings since then without getting the better of Guardiola's side, who are six points off second-place Leicester City.

Three points could be enough to fire the Gunners as high as fifth—provided other results go their way—though they can also end Week 17 in the bottom half of the table.

Although Arsenal appears to have turned a corner under its interim chief, it looks like a tall order for Ljungberg to secure a result against a City team making up for lost time.