LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles FC has signed 20-year-old midfielder Francisco Ginella, bolstering its depth with another blue-chip Uruguayan prospect.

LAFC announced the move made with targeted allocation money on Monday.

Ginella joins fellow Uruguayans Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez, who hold two of LAFC's three designated player spots. Mexican star Carlos Vela, the league's reigning MVP, holds the third.

Ginella already has spent three seasons in Uruguay's first division with Montevideo Wanderers, making his pro debut in April 2018.

He played alongside Rodriguez at the U–20 World Cup in Poland last summer.

Grezgorz Michalowski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

LAFC's midfield already includes solid MLS contributors Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing and Eduard Atuesta, but the club lost veteran Lee Nguyen to Inter Miami in the expansion draft.

LAFC is preparing for its third MLS season after winning the Supporters' Shield earlier this year as the league's regular season champions in just its second season of existence. LAFC then lost to Seattle in the Western Conference playoff final.