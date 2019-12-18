Real Madrid will target its first win at Camp Nou in more than three years when the team travels to Barcelona on Wednesday, with the joint-leaders level on points before the first Clasico of the season. Barca is unbeaten in eight competitive meetings against Los Blancos, whose last meaningful victory over their nemeses was a 2-1 triumph on the road in April 2016. This fixture was initially set to be held in October, but civil protest in Barcelona meant it was pushed back two months.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo—now at Juventus—were the scorers for Real that evening, when Sergio Ramos was sent off prior to the visitors’ 85th-minute winner. Like Benzema, Barcelona’s sole scorer that evening, Gerard Pique, is still a prominent component for his side four campaigns later.

Both Clasico rivals had points taken from them over the weekend, when Real Sociedad held Ernesto Valverde’s side to a 2-2 draw at home and Real snatched a 1-1 draw away to Valencia.

Valverde will be without winger Ousmane Dembele and midfielder Arthur for the home fixture. Dembele hopes to return in late January or February after suffering a thigh injury against former club Borussia Dortmund.

Zinedine Zidane is glad to see left-back Ferland Mendy return after suspension, though Marcelo remains injured and unavailable to provide competition. Real attackers Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio each remain on the treatment table, again forcing Zidane to rely on his youthful corps out wide.

Brazilian youngster Rodrygo Goes, 18, could earn a starting spot in his first Clasico after assuming a more prominent role on the right, along with compatriot Vinicius Jr., 19, for Zidane’s XI.

Real brings in an 11-game unbeaten streak, while Barca has a nine-match run of its own without a loss, and the stakes are as high as ever ahead of a key clash in La Liga’s title race.