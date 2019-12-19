Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is interested in joining Carlo Ancelotti at Everton after the manager is confirmed, according to The Telegraph.

Ibrahimovic, 38, is looking to return to Europe after spending two seasons with the MLS' LA Galaxy. The veteran striker is available on a free transfer in January.

Ibrahimovic could reunite with Ancelotti after playing for him with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2012-13 season. He was reportedly interested in going to Napoli to play for his former manager before the club fired Ancelotti earlier this month.

Tottenham Hotspur has also come up as a possible landing spot for Ibrahimovic considering another one of his former managers, Jose Mourinho, is there. However, Ibrahimovic would see limited playing time behind striker Harry Kane. It looked like Ibrahimovic could potentially be going back to AC Milan, but the move seems less likely after director Zvonimir Boban's comments over his age.

Some people question if Ibrahimovic can still keep up with the demands of the Premier League, but he would reportedly like to pursue a deal with Everton once Ancelotti is confirmed. The Telegraph reports Ancelotti's appointment is expected to be completed this week.

During two seasons with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic netted 53 goals in 58 games.