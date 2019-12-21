Bernat Armangue/AP/Shutterstock

Barcelona’s weird season continued mid-week as the team was held to a scoreless draw by bitter rivals Real Madrid for the first time in 17 years. Ernesto Valverde’s seat may have warmed up even more after the uninspired result. Madrid was the better team during large portions of the match and could’ve easily walked out of Camp Nou with three points. Barca host Alaves this weekend as it looks to get back on track in the heated battle at the top of the league table.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, December 21

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Tempers are beginning to flare in the Barcelona dressing room as Arturo Vidal reportedly stormed out in a rage upon learning he’d not been named to the starting lineup against Real Madrid. While the Chilean did come on as a sub, the struggles of the team seem to be causing some emotional reactions within the squad. The performances won’t help matters as the talented side just can’t seem to form much consistency or chemistry.

Antoine Griezmann’s addition to the team continues to be a wild experiment with unpredictable results. Sometimes it seems like things are beginning to click, while others, like the poor attacking showing on Wednesday, prove there is a ton of room for improvement.

A win at home to Alaves almost seems like a must for the team and especially for Valverde, who will likely be under pressure after the 0-0 result in El Clasico. A resounding victory with the usual Barcelona attack flair everyone expects would do well to temper most concerns surrounding the team.

Alaves currently sits 14th in the table, with the team’s last win coming on Nov. 24 vs. Eibar. Since then, the team has gone 0-3-1, including a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Nov. 30.