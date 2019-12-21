Joe Toth/BPI/Shutterstock

Manchester City can move within one point of second place with a victory against Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side will consider this an early must-win encounter in its campaign if the team is to stand a chance of defending its league crown come May, already 14 points below leaders Liverpool.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, December 21

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Leicester will feel the pressure away from home, too, as the team seeks to extend its 11-match winning streak across all competitions. Brendan Rodgers’ squad beat Everton away on penalties Wednesday evening following a 2-2 draw to book a place in this season’s Carabao Cup semifinals.

The Citizens also progressed into the last four of the League Cup following their 3-1 triumph away to Oxford United, a result that sealed back-to-back domestic City wins for the first time since Nov. 2.

A win at Etihad would significantly boost Leicester’s odds of finishing among the Premier League’s top-two. The team lies 10 points off runaway Liverpool and have a slim chance of catching up.

City winger Riyad Mahrez started in the midweek win over Oxford, but could drop back out of Guardiola’s XI on Saturday. Raheem Sterling played a central role in that result, but should return to his natural wing position as Gabriel Jesus comes back for the visit of Leicester.

Rodgers played close to his strongest lineup at Goodison Park, but handed rare starts to the likes of Dennis Praet, Marc Albrighton and Wes Morgan, none of whom are likely to be in his XI in Week 18.

Leicester has lost its last three visits to City—each in the league—but emerged 2-1 victors at the Etihad in Feb. 2016. It’s rare Leicester finds itself in superior form to City ahead of such a vital clash, with this duel sure to have a major influence on the finishing order of the Premier League’s highest places this term.