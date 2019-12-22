Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Jose Mourinho’s resurgence with Tottenham Hotspur will undergo a stiff examination when he hosts former club Chelsea on Sunday for a tense London derby. The Blues make the short trip north, where Mourinho can capitalize on Chelsea’s ailing form and draw level with his old side in the Premier League table the team should win.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

A dramatic 2-1 win away at Wolverhampton in Week 17 saw the Spurs move up to fifth, allowing Mourinho to clinch his fourth win in five league fixtures since taking over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A second-string Spurs side fell 3-1 at Bayern Munich mid-week, but the regulars returned at Molineux where Jan Vertonghen struck in injury time to secure a narrow victory.

Almost in conjunction with Mourinho’s monstrous shift in momentum, Frank Lampard’s form at Chelsea has gone off the proverbial cliff, with the team winning twice in its last seven games.

The West Londoners looked limp when they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, the second time in four Stamford Bridge outings they’ve failed to find the back of the net.

Chelsea emerged 2-1 winners away to the Spurs in August 2017, but the team has since lost in back-to-back visits. This will be Chelsea’s first trip to the renovated Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lampard has come up against Tottenham 38 times during his career and made more appearances only against Arsenal (41) and Liverpool (45). However, he’s beaten the Spurs 22 times, more than any other opponent he faced during his playing days.

Mourinho looks to be in better form at present and will seek to get vengeance over his former captain, with fourth place in the Premier League up for grabs.