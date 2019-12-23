The U.S. midfielder returned to action for RB Leipzig right before the Bundesliga winter break.

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) American midfielder Tyler Adams returned from injury in his first appearance of the season on Saturday and helped Leipzig take top spot into the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Adams, who suffered a groin injury in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25, played almost the whole game in a 3-1 home win over Augsburg.

He was substituted in the 86th minute for goal-scorer Yussuf Poulsen.

Adams literally had a hand in the action early on as Timo Werner’s goal was ruled out for a handball by the American in the buildup.

Late goals from Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick, and Poulsen made sure Leipzig finished top of the league at the halfway stage. Second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach was held 0-0 at Hertha Berlin in the late game.

It was Adams' 12th Bundesliga appearance since switching from the New York Red Bulls in January. He also has two German Cup appearances for Leipzig.

Adams has one goal in 10 appearances for the United States after making his debut in a 1-1 draw with European champion Portugal in November 2017. He became the first player born in 1999 to play for the national team.