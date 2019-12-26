Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock

The timing couldn't be any better for the Premier League's schedule makers, as the top two teams in the league are set to meet on Boxing Day. Liverpool, fresh off being crowned champions of the world, head to Leicester City for a matchup that could effectively end the title race before the new year.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, December 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Jurgen Klopp's side is on top of the world after a triumphant win in the Club World Cup. Its run in Doha was a microcosm of the team's impressive season so far. Liverpool received some help in the title race while being out of the country. Manchester City defeated Leicester City to keep the gap between them and the Foxes at 10 points and now Liverpool has a match in hand.

While anything can happen to turn fortunes and form around, a Liverpool win against Leicester City in this huge matchup could very well be the final nail in the title race. It's these direct matchups that swing six points in the standings that will make or break the Reds' chase for their first Premier League crown. If Liverpool takes care of business against Leicester and Manchester City, there is no logical scenario in which the team should lose its grasp on the lead.

For Brendan Rodgers' surprise bunch, the loss to Man City was a gut punch. Instead of putting pressure on Liverpool, Leicester has given the club even more of an advantage in the form of an extra game to play. Anything but a win on Boxing Day would make it difficult for Leicester to remain viable in the title race.