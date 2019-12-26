Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Agrees to Deal for Return to AC Milan in 2020

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly agreed to a deal for a return to AC Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport. DiMarzio reports Ibrahimovic will sign a six-month contract that will keep him in Serie A until June 2020.

In November, Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy parted ways after two seasons. In 56 appearances for the Galaxy, he scored 52 goals and tallied 17 assists.

This will mark the 38-year-old's second stint with AC Milan. He played at San Siro from 2010 to 2012 and netted 56 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances.

AC Milan is coming off a dismal 5–0 thrashing by Atalanta on Sunday and sit in 11th place in Serie A.