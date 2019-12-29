Once bitter enemies competing for titles against each other, Chelsea and Arsenal are two proud clubs who have hit rough times. While one is seemingly on track for a return to prominence, the other is still searching for answers. The two teams meet head-to-head once again in what may not be as intense of a rivalry as the old days, but what should be an interesting occasion for both.

When: Sunday December 29

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

A new era is set to begin at Arsenal again. The Unai Emery experiment was a disaster. Next up to try and get the club back to relevance is Mikel Arteta. The former Gunner midfielder and Manchester City assistant will take the reins for his first professional managerial job. The Spaniard has his work cut out for him, as Arsenal sits in the bottom half of the table upon his arrival. It’s not just about the team’s positioning in the table, but the lack of direction on a bigger level. The disconnect between management and supporters seems to be growing by the day. If Arteta’s appointment doesn’t produce results in the coming months and years, the club is in danger of slipping out of the perceived upper echelon of the Premier League.

For Chelsea, the future looks much brighter. Under Frank Lampard, the direction seems pretty clear. The youth movement, albeit a forced one, has taken hold and yielded very encouraging results. Heading into the winter transfer window with their ban being lifted, the Blues are in a great position to pick up one of the four Champions League spots. While it remains to be seen what exactly the team’s transfer strategy will be with so many young players playing at a high level, there is room for improvement within the squad. It’s important that the decision makers strike the right balance between reinforcing the team for a top four finish and complicating a successful formula with big money signings.